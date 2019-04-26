Latest update April 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

File on NPTAB officer accused of bid tampering sent for legal advice- Crime Chief

PPC’s Chairperson, Carol Corbin

Police have wrapped up their probe that focused on an alleged bid tampering by a senior staffer of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
According to Crime Chief, Deputy Commissioner, Lyndon Alves, the file has been sent for legal advice. The official was tightlipped on other aspects of the investigation.
However, Chairperson of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), Carol Corbin, firmly asserted yesterday that the matter is continuing to engage the attention of that regulator’s body.
PPC is the body that hears complaints and can step in and take action if there is wrongdoing in the public tendering system.
The case came to the public’s attention a few weeks ago.

Crime Chief, Deputy Commissioner, Lyndon Alves

It is alleged that the long-serving NPTAB staffer, a Senior Procurement Officer who also trains staffers, allegedly made attem

pts to tamper with copies of bid documents.
The project involved roads, with the works estimated to have cost upwards of $100M.
It is alleged that the officer asked another staffer for permission to enter a restricted room, an unusual request. He did so. A complaint was made and a review of security footage suggested documents were removed from the room.
Authorities at the Ministry of Finance investigating the matter found evidence that figures were changed. The Procurement Officer was sent on administrative leave.
Police reportedly also have copies of a recording in which the Procurement Officer secretly met with another colleague and admitted giving him $20,000.
The issue of tampering with state contracts has been around for awhile, with the Coalition Government insisting that it will not tolerate corruption within its ranks.
The administration had made it a priority to establish the PPC and appoint new officials at the NPTAB, which serves as a clearing house for bids submitted for state contracts.

 

