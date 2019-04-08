Latest update April 8th, 2019 12:42 AM

Lodge and CWSS to contest 2019 Milo Schools’ football tournament final

Apr 08, 2019 Sports 0

Omari Glashow (on the ball) was superb for Annandale during their 1-0 loss to CWSS yesterday but he couldn’t find or assist a vital goal.

Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) will play Lodge Secondary in the final of the seventh Milo Schools’ football tournament after getting past their opponents during yesterday’s semifinal clashes.
Both teams had contrasting paths during their respective last four matchups at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
In the first game, eventual winners CWSS were made to work for their win against Annandale Secondary.
In spite of Andre Mayer’s 7th minute goal which would initially prove to be the deciding factor, Annandale had several good chances mainly through right side midfielder, Omari Glasgow who got past his markers with ease on many occasions but the final ball and finish was lacking after each dangerous build up play.
In the other game, Lodge didn’t hold back and they thumped President’s College 7-0.
The Georgetown based side seemed to score at will with a brace on either side of the half from Dorwin George (37th and 76th) leading the line with single strikes from Rasheed Roberts (27th), Turston Gordon (44th), Nicolas Trotman (70th), Leroy Sealey (84th) and Marcus Bamfield (90th).
Next Sunday’s final will begin from 17:00 at the same venue.
The tournament is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health through its stop gender based violence campaign.

Play between President’s College (left) and Lodge Secondary during yesterday’s second semifinal at the MOE ground.

Team CWSS (in photo) needled Annandale yesterday to reach the final of the 2019 Milo Schools’ football tourney.

Lodge Secondary (in photo) didn’t hold back during their thumping 7-0 win over PC.

