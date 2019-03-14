Alisha Fortune to compete in World Masters C/ship in Poland

Reigning Outdoor World Masters 200m Champion, Alisha Fortune, is set to make her return to the indoor version of the competition which will be hosted in the city of Torun, Poland from March 24th – 30th.

At the outdoor championship which was held in Malaga, Spain, last year, Fortune had amassed three medals including Silver in the 100m and 400m events to go along with her gold Medal.

Now, days before the dedicated athlete/bodybuilder is due to depart for the United States (U.S.) where she will get her Polish travel visa, she is faced with the huge deficit in her budget that is earmarked at $875,000. So far, she has raised $310,000 and during a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport, Fortune expressed gratitude to her financial backers. Those persons/entities include, Beterverwagting Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Dr. Julian Amsterdam, Star Party Rentals, Modern Optical, KP Thomas and Sons, Challus McKinnon of HIEB and the Guyana Committee of Service.

Fortune revealed that she is anticipating a contribution from the National Sports Commission (NSC) but she is not aware what the sum will be.

When quizzed about her readiness to compete and attempt to fly the Golden Arrowhead high once again, the multitalented athlete noted that physically she is in tip top shape but the hassle of raising funds can be stressful at times but she is confident going forward.

Any person or organisation desirous of supporting Alisha Fortune as she attempts to make the nation proud once more can contact the Guyana Committee of Service or call telephone number 642-0615.