Latest update March 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Alisha Fortune to compete in World Masters C/ship in Poland

Mar 14, 2019 Sports 0

Reigning Outdoor World Masters 200m Champion, Alisha Fortune, is set to make her return to the indoor version of the competition which will be hosted in the city of Torun, Poland from March 24th – 30th.
At the outdoor championship which was held in Malaga, Spain, last year, Fortune had amassed three medals including Silver in the 100m and 400m events to go along with her gold Medal.

Alisha Fortune

Now, days before the dedicated athlete/bodybuilder is due to depart for the United States (U.S.) where she will get her Polish travel visa, she is faced with the huge deficit in her budget that is earmarked at $875,000. So far, she has raised $310,000 and during a recent interview with Kaieteur Sport, Fortune expressed gratitude to her financial backers. Those persons/entities include, Beterverwagting Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Dr. Julian Amsterdam, Star Party Rentals, Modern Optical, KP Thomas and Sons, Challus McKinnon of HIEB and the Guyana Committee of Service.
Fortune revealed that she is anticipating a contribution from the National Sports Commission (NSC) but she is not aware what the sum will be.
When quizzed about her readiness to compete and attempt to fly the Golden Arrowhead high once again, the multitalented athlete noted that physically she is in tip top shape but the hassle of raising funds can be stressful at times but she is confident going forward.
Any person or organisation desirous of supporting Alisha Fortune as she attempts to make the nation proud once more can contact the Guyana Committee of Service or call telephone number 642-0615.

More in this category

Sports

Alisha Fortune to compete in World Masters C/ship in Poland

Alisha Fortune to compete in World Masters C/ship in Poland

Mar 14, 2019

Reigning Outdoor World Masters 200m Champion, Alisha Fortune, is set to make her return to the indoor version of the competition which will be hosted in the city of Torun, Poland from March 24th –...
Read More
Berbice Cricket Board expresses disappointment at the non-selection of Subrina Munroe

Berbice Cricket Board expresses disappointment at...

Mar 14, 2019

BCB pays tribute to its former President Roy Baijnauth

BCB pays tribute to its former President Roy...

Mar 14, 2019

BCB/NBS Second Division 40-Overs Cricket Tournament Rose Hall Town Bakewell and D’Edward CC to clash for championship honours on Sunday

BCB/NBS Second Division 40-Overs Cricket...

Mar 14, 2019

Beterverwagting and Carmel Secondary triumph

Beterverwagting and Carmel Secondary triumph

Mar 14, 2019

Courts Furniture Store, FACC cycle road race now set for this Sunday March 17th

Courts Furniture Store, FACC cycle road race now...

Mar 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The things that Santos said

    Bernard De Santos who died last week has left his mark on the country, as much as the country left its mark on him. This... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]