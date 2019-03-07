Latest update March 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rosignol man remanded for murder

Mar 07, 2019 News 0

 

Thirty-six year-old Kareem Charles of Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrates Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh to answer to the charge of murder.

Killed: Arshad Ali

Charles, who told the court that he was a labourer, was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Arshad Ali, also of Rosignol. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and is set to return to court on March 25.
According to reports, last Friday (March 1), Ali was riding his bicycle out of Bennett Dam to the Masjid to offer prayers when Charles, armed with an iron bar, dealt him a blow to the head, knocking him off his cycle and rendering him unconscious. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital by a relative but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Ali, who was a lab attendant at the Blairmont Estate, had written the name of his baby in the palm of his hands; she was making her way into the world at the very hospital he died, on the same day. He had planned to visit the Masjid to offer prayers for the safe delivery of his child and then go to the hospital to hold his child for the first time. He never got that opportunity since his life was cut short unexpectedly.

Murder accused: Kareem Charles

A post mortem examination conducted on the body on Tuesday revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head. He was laid to rest yesterday according to Muslim rights.

 

More in this category

Sports

Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ opens tomorrow

Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ opens tomorrow

Mar 07, 2019

  Eight exciting matches are carded for tomorrow night when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition kicks off, at the New Amsterdam Stelling Tarmac. Defending champions Trafalgar...
Read More
GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen looking for dream debut

GMR&SC Drag Championship Kester Bowen...

Mar 07, 2019

Trophy Stall, Karibee Rice, Jumbo Jet onboard Georgetown Turf Club Gymkhana

Trophy Stall, Karibee Rice, Jumbo Jet onboard...

Mar 07, 2019

Ramalho guides Noitgedacht SC to victory

Ramalho guides Noitgedacht SC to victory

Mar 07, 2019

Mathematically, Jaguars still not home But favoured to win today’s Day/Nighter against Red Force

Mathematically, Jaguars still not home But...

Mar 07, 2019

Long serving administrator, FIFA Referee, Lawrence Griffith, awarded Medal of Service

Long serving administrator, FIFA Referee,...

Mar 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Now is the time

    Now is the right time for the Rastafarian community to press for the decriminalization of marijuana. The government, which... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]