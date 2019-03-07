Rosignol man remanded for murder

Thirty-six year-old Kareem Charles of Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrates Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh to answer to the charge of murder.

Charles, who told the court that he was a labourer, was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Arshad Ali, also of Rosignol. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and is set to return to court on March 25.

According to reports, last Friday (March 1), Ali was riding his bicycle out of Bennett Dam to the Masjid to offer prayers when Charles, armed with an iron bar, dealt him a blow to the head, knocking him off his cycle and rendering him unconscious. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital by a relative but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ali, who was a lab attendant at the Blairmont Estate, had written the name of his baby in the palm of his hands; she was making her way into the world at the very hospital he died, on the same day. He had planned to visit the Masjid to offer prayers for the safe delivery of his child and then go to the hospital to hold his child for the first time. He never got that opportunity since his life was cut short unexpectedly.

A post mortem examination conducted on the body on Tuesday revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head. He was laid to rest yesterday according to Muslim rights.