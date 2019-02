UDFA president laments support for them at GT Beer presentation ceremony

When the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) staged its presentation to the winners of the Sixth GT Beer year end football championship which was won by Eagles United FC on New Year’s Night, the turnout at the presentation ceremony held last Wednesday at the Mackenzie Sports Club Lounge was not what many anticipated, least of all the organisers the UDFA.

However, the show went on and as President of the UDFA Terrence Mitchell had quipped, “It seems that when the monetary funds are passed, everything else is secondary. And I want to believe if we had that cheque here today we would have had a full house.”

That was in reference to the fact that the prize money, which were compliments of the major sponsor Banks DIH Limited, had been delivered to the clubs, which included the champions Eagles FC who carted off the top prize of $1.2M at a special presentation staged by the beverage company ahead of the presentation by this UDFA of the various trophies and prizes.

Notwithstanding that, the occasion saw the Eagles United’s forward Colwyn Drakes rode off with his brand new motorcycle for being the Most Valuable Player of the tournament along with other trophies.

The UDFA head took time out to identify the reason behind the late start of the programme which was set for 6.00pm he reminded, “What we are seeing is basically telling us how all of us think and we need to change that. Why we need to change that? If we need to go forward it means that we have to start with the internal discipline. So that when we call on you to do externally ones you will respond properly.”

He said to those in the Lounge of the MSC that “Our mindset says, 6O’clock Guyana time. That is how we think. That drop back time is money, time is money. Time is success. You got be able to, take advantage and manage your time properly. We got to stop procrastinating. So we got to work on it. Our idea of this presentation was to be real big, huge.

Initially it was the plan by the organizers that the presentation will be an awards ceremony and for performances done throughout the year and both on and off the field and we are still working on that and our players deserve real recognition and invite persons.”

“But because with the necessary items we had to come down to this. I believe our players deserve proper recognition where we can sit down and recognise them properly,” Mitchell noted.

Apart from the main sponsor Banks DIH, there were other sponsorship which helped make the tournament a success mainly Nigel Hinds Accounting and Consultancy, Monty Profitt’s GuyConstruction and Trophy Stall out of Georgetown.

However, Mitchell said he was extremely pleased that several of the sponsors from Linden came on board and among them were Jermaine and Sons, Haynes Hardware Store, MB Construction, Mora Springs, Alkaline Water, Babaloo Car Rental, Broad Money Car Rental and Spare Parts, Foreign K8lLinks, Snooks Variety Store, Williams Hollow Blocks, Sports Plus, Kingdom Style Restaurant, Jerry Faucett, Wills Electrical Store, Rite Care Pharmacy, Guyana Police Force and TWC Pest Control.