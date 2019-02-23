NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Champs Bent Street show class in Sophia destruction Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Back Circle also win

Could Sparta Boss halt the recent stranglehold that ‘Gold is Money’ have on them, will be answered tomorrow evening when the two futsal juggernauts face each other for a place in the championship game of this year’s National Sports Commission (NSC)/ Magnum Mash Cup which is being played, at the National Gymnasium.

Arguably the two best teams in the format, the West Ruimveldt side has dominated Sparta Boss recently, undisputedly the most popular and successful community team among the lot.

They both looked equally impressive in their quarterfinal matches against opponents, who were on top of their game, but they showed too much class for their opponents and fans must be eagerly anticipating their showdown, especially with a final spot on the line and bragging rights as well.

Gold is Money are a disciplined side that usually display patience and cohesiveness and never seem perturbed by external factors, but rather exhibit laser focus on the task.

Their destruction of an in-form Tiger Bay unit must have taken many by surprise and that performance must have them as favourites to advance.

On the other hand, Sparta Boss are a very experienced side that thrive more than any other team in these stages of competitions, while their speed and work ethic in undeniable.

They too looked in excellent form in their win over a tough and hungry Future Stars and like Gold is Money, they seem to be easing into form at the right time.

However, even before we get to their encounter, defending champs Bent Street also played excellently to easily dispose of a strong Sophia side.

It was somewhat of a shock to some of the fans, the manner in which they coasted to victory and counting them out might not be a wise thing to do.

They play Back Circle, who scraped a win in a penalty shootout against Ansa McAl.

These two teams are capable of winning the tournament outright so fans will have the opportunity to immediately feel the anticipated excitement as the four teams’ battle for the ultimate prize.

It should be a night of gripping action in front of what is predicted to be another large turnout.

Fans can be assured of adequate security arrangements as this year’s competition reaches the penultimate night of action.

Up for grabs is $600,000 for the winning team, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The final is set for March 2, at the same venue.

Complete Results

Game-1

Back Cirle-1 vs Ansa McAl-1

Back Circle won on 2-1 on penalty kicks

Back Circle Scorer

Selwyn Williams-7th

Ansa Scorer

Akin Currry-20th

Game-2

Gold is Money-4 vs Tiger Bay-1

Gold is Money Scorers

Randolph Wagner-15th

Colin Nelson-16th and 19th

Hubert Pedro-23rd

Tiger Bay Scorer

Deon Alfred-21st

Game-3

Bent Street-3 vs Sophia-0

Sheldon Holder-8th and 19th

Job Caesar-7th

Game-4

Sparta Boss-2 vs Future Stars-0

Jermin Junior-7th

Sheldon Shepherd-19th

Semi-final-Sunday

Back Circle vs Bent Street

Gold is Money vs Sparta Boss