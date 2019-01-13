MARAD issues strict operating time for water taxis

Latest update January 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Maritime Administration (MARAD) is notifying all water taxis, except those plying the Georgetown/Vreed-en-Hoop route that they will now be allowed to operate from 6:00hrs to 18:00hrs, effective from today.
This will affect water taxis with and without sheds that are engaged in ferrying passengers.
Water taxis that ferry passengers between Georgetown and Vreed-en-hoop will have an extended time to traverse the Demerara River. They will be allowed to operate from 6:00hrs to 20:00hrs, daily.
The notice, which was issued today, warns that failure to comply can lead to immediate revocation of operating licenses.
It also states that the operating time will remain in effect until otherwise amended by the Maritime Administration Department.

