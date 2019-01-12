Labourer charged for trafficking 23 lbs ganja

A labourer was yesterday charged and remanded after being slapped with a trafficking in narcotics charge.

Seon Bartholomew, 45, of Charlestown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. It is alleged that on January 7, at Charlestown, he had in his possession 10,387 grams (approx 23 lbs) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Bartholomew denied the allegation after it was read to him by the Magistrate.

Attorney-at-law Damion DaSilva, in an application for reasonable bail for his client, told the court that his client has never been charged before and has no pending matters.

The lawyer went on to tell the court that the alleged narcotics were not found on his client, rather, it was found under the staircase in the compound where his client lives with several other persons.

The lawyer further argued that at the time of the police search, his client was at the back of the compound, and the alleged narcotics were found at the front of the building.

However, facts presented by Police Prosecutor Adunni Innis stated that on the day in question, police acting on the information went to Bartholomew’s home where they conducted a search around the premises and a bulky black bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, were found under a staircase.

The Prosecutor added that contact was then made with Bartholomew, and he was arrested and taken into custody. The court heard that while in custody, the defendant gave a caution statement admitting ownership of the said narcotics.

However, his lawyer is contending that the caution statement was involuntarily obtained by use of trickery.

The Prosecutor opposed bail being granted to Bartholomew, citing the quantity of the drugs and the gravity and nature of the offence.

The Magistrate after listening to both sides told the court that no special reason was outlined to grant bail; hence, she remanded Bartholomew to prison. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on July 22.