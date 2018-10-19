Desinco Trading rides with Matthew Vieira

Through their Mobil 1 brand, DeSinco Trading announced yesterday that they will be sponsoring local Super Bike race ace, Matthew Vieira, in an initial deal that they are hoping can be renewed for years to come.

The 21-year-old who first won the national Superbike championship at the age of 18 years-old in 2015 will receive an initial sum of $200,000 which will go towards his preparations for next month’s Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) Ignite event which is set for the South Dakota Circuit.

During the simple presentation ceremony at DeSinco’s bond, Eccles Industrial Site, Vieira expressed gratitude at being granted the opportunity to showcase the brand. The same brand which he has used a lot prior to being sponsored by the long-time motor racing patrons.

CEO of Desinco Trading, Frank DeAbreu, explained that he has been an avid supporter of motor racing through the years, citing that he knew Matthew even before he was born and it is no surprise that the young man has become a top competitor since his family’s history is rich with motor racing success.

Alicia DeAbreu, Marketing Manager of DeSinco Trading, expressed the company’s delight in beginning a partnership Matthew and noted that, “We do hope this relationship will be one that will last for quite a few years.”

Mobil 1 is a one of the best brands of synthetic motor oils in the world and is currently used by Formula 1 racing team, Red Bull.