Man found dead near Lethem night club

Latest update October 8th, 2018 12:58 AM
The body of a man was found on the outskirts of Lethem, yesterday, in the early hours of the morning.
Reports indicate that the body, with what appeared to be marks of violence, was found at Tabatinga Housing Scheme in Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo, Region Nine.
It was Tabatinga residents that discovered the man’s body and alerted Lethem Police, who arrived and took the body to the Lethem mortuary. Sources related to Kaieteur News that there was a party at Marlon’s Night Club, the night before the body was found, alluding to the possibility of the unidentified man may have been slain during a drunken disagreement. Tabatinga Housing Scheme is located just off Lethem towards the Takutu Bridge that links Guyana to Brazil.
