Latest update October 8th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man found dead near Lethem night club

Oct 08, 2018 News 0

The body of a man was found on the outskirts of Lethem, yesterday, in the early hours of the morning.
Reports indicate that the body, with what appeared to be marks of violence, was found at Tabatinga Housing Scheme in Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo, Region Nine.
It was Tabatinga residents that discovered the man’s body and alerted Lethem Police, who arrived and took the body to the Lethem mortuary. Sources related to Kaieteur News that there was a party at Marlon’s Night Club, the night before the body was found, alluding to the possibility of the unidentified man may have been slain during a drunken disagreement. Tabatinga Housing Scheme is located just off Lethem towards the Takutu Bridge that links Guyana to Brazil.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Regional Super50…Hemraj & Barnwell power Jaguars to emphatic win over WI ‘B’

CWI Regional Super50…Hemraj & Barnwell power Jaguars to...

Oct 08, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Sea foods & Cascadia Hotel Guyana Jaguars registered their first win when they beat West Indies ‘B’ last night by nine...
Read More
Banks DIH/GABA leagues…Bounty Colts and Eagles win; double losses for Sonics on Saturday

Banks DIH/GABA leagues…Bounty Colts and...

Oct 08, 2018

Lucozade/GSA handicap 2018…Joseph retains Open title; Verwey best in category A

Lucozade/GSA handicap 2018…Joseph retains...

Oct 08, 2018

Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Senior League…Forde kicks off tourney challenging player to play hard but fair

Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Senior League…Forde...

Oct 08, 2018

Much action on day two of COURTS Peewee football tourney

Much action on day two of COURTS Peewee football...

Oct 08, 2018

71-yr-old among 15 who graduated Maxido Adult Self Defence System

71-yr-old among 15 who graduated Maxido Adult...

Oct 08, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]