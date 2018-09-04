GABA/Banks DIH Leagues… Eagles and Bounty Colts win on Sunday night

Reigning First Division champions, Bounty Colts bounced off their title defence in emphatic fashion steamrolling Republic Bank Nets 78-46 in the feature match on night two of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Banks DIH sponsored Leagues.

Playing at the recently resurfaced Burnham Hard-Court on Middle and Carmichael Streets, skipper Shaine Webster, who was an integral part of Team Guyana’s maiden Caribbean Championship title win in Suriname last June, led his club from the front with a game high 23 points.

Also contributing to the Colts’ win were Errol Dryden (13 points) while Roydon Glasgow, Curtly English and Quacey Lindo all had netted 10 each while Antwaun Austin tipped in 12 for the losing side.

Meanwhile, in the opening game which was a Second Division encounter, Eagles enjoyed a 67-55 triumph over Pepsi Sonics. Similarly to the First Division game, the winning Captain led from the front; Kheon Evans tossing in the game-high 21 points which tied with his teammate Sherland Gillis and opposing Captain, Lemuel Stuart.

Nickcolie Allicock swooshed an important 15 points for the Eagles in their 12-point victory. Action will continue at the same venue with two Under-23 games tomorrow when reigning champions Bounty Colts come up against Pacesetter from 18:30hrs; Eagles will play University of Guyana Trojans in the feature match from 20:30hrs.