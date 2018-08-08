Woman, 46, tells cops she gunned down lover, 72

– had claimed ‘masked man’ was killer

A 46-year-old woman who had claimed that a masked gunman killed her 72-year-old lover, even as she bravely tried to defend him, has now admitted that she committed the murder.

Police said that the woman, of Charity Housing Scheme, confessed yesterday after being questioned in Georgetown by ranks from the Police Major Crimes Unit.

Three other suspects who were also brought to the city have since been released.

A senior police official said that the woman claimed that she shot Deonarine, also called ‘Russia’, at his Lower Pomeroon, Essequibo home last Friday, after an argument. Investigators are still to retrieve the murder weapon and are trying to ascertain whether the slain farmer had owned a firearm.

The woman had initially painted herself as a heroine who had grabbed onto the weapon of the ‘killer’.

Police were told Deonarine had picked up his lover at Charity Housing Scheme last Friday and taken her to his home. The woman claimed that they were sitting at a table when Deonarine reportedly went to answer a call at the front door. He was then reportedly confronted by a masked man who was said to be armed with a ‘long gun.’

The woman claimed that she held onto the intruder’s firearm, but that the ‘masked man’ then pulled out a knife. Deonarine’s lover claimed, she also held onto the knife, while Deonarine attempted to flee downstairs.

She claimed that the ‘gunman’ then pushed her down, pursued Deonarine, shot him in the abdomen, then fled the scene.

Deonarine was pronounced dead on arrival at the Charity Hospital. A post mortem is likely to be done today before charges are filed.