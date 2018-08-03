No shortage of oxygen at New Amsterdam Hospital – Ministry assures

Social media has once again been used to peddle a mischievous allegation about the public health sector. This is according to Public Relations Officer within the Public Health Ministry, Mr. Terrence Esseboom.

Esseboom was at the time making reference to a Facebook post purportedly made by People’s Progressive Party Region [PPP] Six Councillor, Mr Faizal Jafarally, which gave the impression that the lives of two babies were hanging in the balance because of a lack of oxygen at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

But Esseboom asserted yesterday that this perceived state of affairs was farther from the truth.

He reduced the claims to “a vicious rumour”.

“It was started by Mr. Jafarally. He said that there was an absence of oxygen at the New Amsterdam Hospital and he said that two babies’ lives were in danger.”

The Public Relations Officer however asserted that an investigation has proven that the trending rumour is nothing more than a mere malicious myth.

According to him, upon learning of the post, immediate moves were made to unearth the truth. Equipped with photographs showing the babies receiving adequate care, Esseboom said that the investigation not only proves that there is a more than adequate supply of oxygen at the hospital but that the infants are receiving the needed care.

“I have pictures of the babies taking oxygen and there are bottles of oxygen on standby,” said Esseboom as he revealed that at the time of the investigation, “there were seven bottles in use at the hospital and there were about 10 more bottles on standby.”

Also substantiating Esseboom’s disclosure was Regional Health Officer, Mr. Javon Stephens, who has assured that “there is no shortage of oxygen at the New Amsterdam Hospital.” Esseboom revealed that an attempt by Stephens to challenge Jafarrally on the matter by way of a telephone call went unanswered.