Elite League All Stars to face President’s XI @Leonora tomorrow night – Players to showcase skills for shot at National selection

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in an attempt to keep up with its promise of playing on every FIFA sanctioned international match-day, has creatively devised a plan to host an intra-squad match between the best players from the first half-of the Elite League and a President’s XI comprising local based players, tomorrow at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora.

This means that the best of local footballers will be on display and that feature game which kicks off at 19:30hrs will be supported by a Cougars versus Victoria Kings contest that gets underway from 17:30hrs.

This plan was conceptualised by Interim Head Coach, Wayne Dover, after the GFF were unable to play any international friendly matches in the March-month window. During a press conference with the respective coaches and captains of the teams that will contest the main match, Dover explained that he expects the feature game to be very competitive and the fringe players will be looking to perform well to have a lasting impression with the National Selectors, who will be using this match as a talent search of sorts, to get as much locally-based players in the senior men’s squad, the Golden Jaguars.

Dover will coach the President’s XI with Colin Nelson as the skipper while assistant coach of the Golden Jaguars, Charles Pollard, will take charge of the Elite League All Stars. Captain of this team, Anthony Benfield, expressed gratitude for the opportunity which himself and the rest of the fringe players will have to showcase their skills and impress for a National team call-up, ahead of the busy international schedule coming up.

Guyana is set to contest three away friendly internationals this year against Barbados in September, Turks and Caicos in October and French Guiana in November while the GFF is set to host Belize in March 2019 by which time the National Training Centre facility should be completed to host its first international match. Admission to the venue will be $500 while women and children under 12 years will be free.