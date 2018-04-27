Carjackers shoot taxi driver, steal vehicle

Carjackers shot a taxi driver in the thigh and made off with his vehicle around 14:00 hrs yesterday, after luring him to Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt.

Leonard Coonjah, 57, was shot after two passengers relieved him of his cell phone, documents and about $3,000, before ordering him out of the Toyota Allion, HC 1720, that he was driving.

Coonjah, who is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital, said that he had picked up the ‘passengers’ shortly after 13:00 hrs in the vicinity of Alexander Street, Georgetown.

He said that the men, who appeared to be in their late twenties, requested to be dropped off in the vicinity of Toucan Drive and High Palm Road, South Ruimveldt.

But when they reached the area, the ‘passengers’ told him to take them to Caneview Avenue instead. This is a usually desolate street where many a carjacking have occurred.

The driver said that he immediately suspected that he was about to be robbed. However, he reassured himself that the men would not attack him at that hour of the day.

He drove to Caneview Avenue, and Coonjah saw the front seat passenger push his hand into the crotch of his pants.

“When I see that I say to myself ‘I get tek’,” the driver said.

The front seat passenger then pulled a handgun from his crotch. His accomplice also had a handgun.

The men relieved Coonjah of $3,000, his house keys, phone and driver’s licence, then told him to exit his car and ‘run.’

Instead, the driver began walking while shouting for assistance. It was then that the carjacker in the front seat, who had taken the wheel, leaned outside and shot him. The men then drove away.

Coonjah said that he shouted for assistance and a passing taxi driver took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Hospital sources indicated that he may be discharged shortly.

Choonjah can consider himself more fortunate than other taxi drivers who have been attacked in Caneview Avenue.

In December 1914, Rudrinauth Jeeboo, a Pegasus Taxi Service driver, was murdered and dumped in a garbage heap in the same area.