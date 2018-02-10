Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues today at MOE ground

Latest update February 10th, 2018 12:59 AM
The 2018 Milo/Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) Under-18 schools’ football tournament continues this weekend with six matches at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
There will be three matches today at the venue beginning from 12:00hrs, while the other three games will be played at the same venue and time tomorrow.
Last Sunday was the highlight of last weekend’s play with a massive 29 goals being plundered in three matches. The feature match between Morgan Learning Centre (MLC) and School of the Nations was the perfect climax as the former enjoyed a mammoth 13-0 triumph.
Meanwhile, Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) were also in devastating form and enjoyed a hefty 11-0 win over Vergenogen Secondary after Annandale Secondary had made little mistakes to defeat Friendship Secondary 4-1.
See below the fixtures for this weekend’s play in the Milo tournament which is also being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) under the theme: “There is no excuse for violence.”
|2/10/2018
|Round Robin Round 2 Day 1
|Ministry of Education Ground
|Match #
|12:00 hrs
|Annandale Secondary
|v/s
|Carmel Secondary School
|13
|13:30 hrs
|South Ruimveldt Secondary
|v/s
|Business School
|14
|15:00 hrs
|Chase Academy
|v/s
|Friendship Secondary
|15
|2/11/2018
|Round Robin Round 2 Day 2
|Ministry of Education Ground
|Match #
|12:00 hrs
|St Roses High School
|v/s
|Uitivulgt Secondary
|16
|13:30 hrs
|Buxton Youth Development
|v/s
|Charlestown Secondary
|17
|15:00 hrs
|Lodge Secondary School
|v/s
|Queens Town Secondary
|18
