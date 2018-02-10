Schools’ Milo Football tournament continues today at MOE ground

The 2018 Milo/Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) Under-18 schools’ football tournament continues this weekend with six matches at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

There will be three matches today at the venue beginning from 12:00hrs, while the other three games will be played at the same venue and time tomorrow.

Last Sunday was the highlight of last weekend’s play with a massive 29 goals being plundered in three matches. The feature match between Morgan Learning Centre (MLC) and School of the Nations was the perfect climax as the former enjoyed a mammoth 13-0 triumph.

Meanwhile, Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) were also in devastating form and enjoyed a hefty 11-0 win over Vergenogen Secondary after Annandale Secondary had made little mistakes to defeat Friendship Secondary 4-1.

See below the fixtures for this weekend’s play in the Milo tournament which is also being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) under the theme: “There is no excuse for violence.”

2/10/2018 Round Robin Round 2 Day 1 Ministry of Education Ground Match # 12:00 hrs Annandale Secondary v/s Carmel Secondary School 13 13:30 hrs South Ruimveldt Secondary v/s Business School 14 15:00 hrs Chase Academy v/s Friendship Secondary 15 2/11/2018 Round Robin Round 2 Day 2 Ministry of Education Ground Match # 12:00 hrs St Roses High School v/s Uitivulgt Secondary 16 13:30 hrs Buxton Youth Development v/s Charlestown Secondary 17 15:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s Queens Town Secondary 18