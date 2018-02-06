Teen remanded for stealing father’s gun, ammo

A teenager who allegedly took his father’s firearm and 10 matching rounds was yesterday charged and remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Seventeen-year-old Chris Pollard, of Durban Street, Georgetown, denied the charge which alleged that on January 28, at David Street, Kitty, he stole a .32 semi automatic Taurus pistol valued $250,000 along with 10 matching rounds valued $2,600, property of Peter Pollard.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charges attracts.

The court heard that the defendant is the virtual complainant’s adopted son and he would regularly visit the victim at his home.

On the day in question, the victim left his firearm and the ammunitions under his pillow in his room. On his return to the room, he observed the articles missing and the defendant was nowhere to be seen.

A report was then made and the defendant was arrested.

The prosecutor told the court that when the defendant was arrested he admitted to stealing the firearm and ammunition and selling it.

The prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the Magistrate and the defendant was remanded to prison.

Meanwhile before the same Magistrate, an Excavator Operator was also remanded to prison after he was found with a .32 pistol and 9 matching round in his pants crotch.

Steven Armstrong, 24, of Nutmeg Street, North Ruimveldt, denied the charge which alleged that on February 2 at Lombard Street, he had in his possession a .32 Taurus pistol and nine matching rounds when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

Facts presented by the prosecutor, stated that on the day in question police on mobile patrol responded to a report which stated that a male was in a minibus with a firearm.

Officers then intercepted the minibus in the vicinity of Lombard Street and the defendant exited the vehicle and attempted to flee.

He was then apprehended and a search was then conducted on him and the gun and ammunitions were discovered in his pants crotch.

He was then arrested and taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station where he told the police that someone gave him the gun and ammunitions to take to someone.

He too was remanded to prison and they were instructed to make their next court appearances on February 26 for statements.