Refurbished mini excavator returned to Region One

Latest update January 30th, 2018 12:59 AM
After years of being out of order, a mini excavator was yesterday returned to Region One following rehabilitative works conducted on it by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.
Last year, the region had requested the Ministry’s assistance in rehabilitating the equipment after it stopped working just after a month of use.
The excavator had been a gift to the region by the former administration.
Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, said that the refurbished excavator signaled the Ministry’s intention to keep delivering on its promises.
She also committed to having the Ministry of Public Infrastructure work closely with the regional administration to ensure the improvement of infrastructure within the region.
She further noted works to be executed within the region by the Ministry, including the rehabilitation of the Moruca Bridge and continuance of road works in Port Kaituma and the Matthew’s Ridge area.
She urged the regional administration to conduct regular maintenance on the machinery to maximise on its usefulness.
Also present at the handing over was Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, who thanked the Public Infrastructure Ministry for stepping up to the plate to aid the region.
Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, expressed similar sentiments and emphasised his administration’s commitment to collaborating with both ministries in the interest of the people and development.
“I think this is a very good sign of cooperation and partnership between Central Government and the Regional Democratic Council of the Barima-Waini Region,” he said, adding his gratitude for the intervention.
The works, which were done to the tune of $5.2M, included the repair of the track chain; replacement of the hydraulic rams, cab glass, and track pads; servicing of the entire hydraulic system; re-fabrication of the battery compartment; and general servicing.
While the excavator is expected to service the entire region, it will be primarily based in Port Kaituma.
According to Margaret Lambert, Chairperson of the Matthew’s Ridge /Arakaka and Port Kaituma NDC, the excavator will play a significant role in realising the NDC’s smaller infrastructural projects, particularly its drainage projects.
