Super50 practice match ….Hetymer’s belligerent ton sees Jaguars to win over Rest Team

A typically belligerent century from 21-year-old West Indies left-hander Shimron Hetymer, rapid fifties from Anthony Bramble

and Sherfane Rutherford along with an explosive unbeaten 48 from Kemo Paul highlighted yesterday’s Super50 practice for the Guyana Jaguars at Providence.

Batting first on a flat track and fast outfield Jaguars blasted 386-8 from 50 overs as all of Rest team bowlers, except off-spinner Steven Jacobs, were put the sword in sultry conditions as a handful of spectators watched the onslaught.

Hetymer, Guyana’s latest Test batman, tore the bowling apart, smashing 14 fours and two sixes in a pugnacious 101 from just 72 balls to send a stern warning to the Regional bowlers as Jaguars’ preparations intensified for the Regional Super50 which start on January 30.

The 26-year-old Keeper Bramble continued from where he left off in the First-Class tournament with a shot filled 86 from 60 balls, decorated with a couple of fours and seven huge sixes, while 19-year-old Rutherford was ruthless in his assault on the hapless bowlers blasting eight fours and two sixes his 74 from 47 ball.

Paul also contributed with a quick-fire unbeaten 48 from 20 with three fours and four sixes.

Medium pacer Chris Barnwell (2-58 from 6 overs) and Jamaican off Ramaal Lewis (2-52 from 7) were leading wicket-takers, while the 28-year-old Jacobs, who had 0-23 from seven overs was the best bowler for the Rest Team who fell for 219 from 39 overs in reply despite an entertaining 48 from 40 with five fours and two sixes from Christopher Barnwell who continued his fine form from the GCB 50-over Franchise League where he score 101 in the semi-final and 69 in the final.

But while several batsmen got starts, no other batsman passed 23 as Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, playing in a match since returning home over the Christmas holidays, showed little signs of ring rust and, bowling in tandem with left spinner Veerasammy Permaul, combined the capture five wickets between them as the Rest team fell for 219-8 in 39 overs to lose by 167 runs.

Robin Bacchus (20) was LBW to Paul and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were removed by Romario Shepherd (5) as both openers departed with the score on 26.

Tevin Imlach (16) and Barnwell staged a recovery with Barnwell dominating the 75-run stand but when the in form Barnwell was taken at long-on going after Bishoo at 101-3 it was always going to be a difficult task for the Rest Team to win.

Clinton Pestano (23), Kemol Savory (17), Lewis (16), Kevin Boodie (15) and Jonathon Foo (15) all failed to build on stars as Bishoo (3-28 from 10) and Permaul (2-18 from 7) orchestrated the Rest Team’s demise.

Earlier, Jaguars lost two quick wickets to slip to 16-2; Chanderpaul Hemraj (8) was caught behind off Pestano, while Raymon Reifer, surprisingly sent at three, fended at a couple of short ones from Pestano who produced a lively opening spell, gloved a hook to Bramble off Wintz after making two.

Hetymer then dominated a 102-run third wicket stand with Skipper Leon Johnson (24) before he pushed forward to Lewis and was bowled at 118-3.

Hetmyer pulled, cover drove and hooked Wintz for boundaries in the one over before dumping Pestano for four.

The Berbician disdainfully whipped Keon Joseph for four before hitting Pestano for two fours and a six to reach his fifty and celebrated with a magnificent shot back past the bowler for the fourth boundary in the over.

A late cut off Lewis got Ricardo Adams a boundary, while Hetymer lofted the off-spinner for six to reach his century from 73 balls with 14 fours and four sixes before he cut Lewis to point at 151-4.

Ricardo Adams (28) was then caught behind off his unrelated namesake Anthony Adams at 209-5 before the Rutherford and Bramble show commenced with an array enterprising shots as the pair shared in the runs feast.

Bramble drove Jacobs for four before hitting Lewis for 6, 6, 4, 6 in an over which cost 24 even as Jacobs continued his miserly spell as the off-spinners bowled in tandem.

Bramble reached his 50 from 38 balls with two fours and a six before hitting Gudakesh Motie for four, while Rutherford spanked the spinner for four more before reverse sweeping him for another boundary.

Bramble pulled Barnwell to deep mid-wicket at 305-6 before Paul and Rutherford took the score to 363 when Rutherford departed.

Paul continued the carnage; blasting Barnwell for four and three consecutive sixes in the last over before Shepherd (0) was caught behind off the final ball.

Shiv Chanderpaul who missed the GCB 50-over final for Essequibo on Wednesday, also did not play in yesterday’s game.

He will return home today before the Jaguars depart for Antigua tomorrow morning for their opening game against English County side Kent on Wednesday. (Sean Devers)