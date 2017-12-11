Drunk minibus driver kills soldier standing outside night club

An alleged drunk and speeding minibus driver careened off a roadway and rammed into a 22-year-old Guyana Defence Force lance corporal, killing the young soldier in front of his shocked friends.

The tragedy occurred at around 03:10 hours yesterday outside Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara night club.

The victim has been identified as Marvin Dodson of Cross Street, Alexander Village.

Police reports state that the corporal was standing in front of the night club when a speeding minibus, registered as BTT 8922 struck Dodson.

The vehicle was reportedly driven by a 31-year old resident of Schoonard, West Bank Demerara.

Reports state that the driver was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway at an allegedly fast rate.

The 22-year old, according to his family was in the company of a few of his friends at the club and was standing on the eastern carriageway in front of the building when the accident occurred.

This newspaper understands the victim was dragged some distance away by the speeding vehicle.

The driver, who had stopped some distance away, was allegedly assaulted by witnesses before being whisked away by police ranks.

Police said that his alcohol level, when tested, was found to be above the legal limit.

Lance Corporal Dodson was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital by public spirited persons. He was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed around 09:04 hours, a mere six hours after the accident.

Last August, army Staff Sergeant, Omawale Sibdhannie perished after crashing into a parked low bed truck at Timehri, East Bank Demerara. He was stationed at the Four Engineer Battalion at Camp Stephenson.

And in April, 2016, Lashana Moore, 23-year-old GDF rank, was killed in a hit and run accident on Sheriff Street, shortly after exiting a bus.