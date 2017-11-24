Mackeson “King of the Domino” countrywide tournament hits off tomorrow

Anticipated as one of the largest dominoes competitions to be played in Guyana with action in the three counties (Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice) including Linden and Bartica, the ‘King of the Domino’ tournament was launched yesterday.

This collaboration between the Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF) and Ansa McAl Trading the wining team will walk away with $1 Million in cash.

Set to serve off tomorrow in Bartica, Linden, Essequibo and West Coast Demerara, yesterday’s launch took place in the boardroom of Ansa McAl Trading which is onboard through their Mackeson brand.

During the launch it was revealed that the registration fee is $10,000 at participating Mackeson retailers which will be revealed in press in the days following. An added bonus is that along with the chance to win the grand first place cash prize, all registrants are guaranteed a case of Mackeson after registering for the tournament.

It was also disclosed that if a team gets knocked out in their zone, they can re-enter in another zone by just paying the registration fee in that area. For example, if a Bartica team loses in that zone, they can re-enter the competition in the Georgetown zone before the registration period closes.

Vice-President of the GNDF Rodwell Phillips stated that this was implemented because they are looking for maximum participation. During the launch, head of the GNDF, Faye Jospeh, expressed gratitude to the sponsors, “I must say thank you to Ansa Mcal who are helping us to keep Dominoes alive and well in Guyana.”

Mackeson Brand representative Sean Abel, posited that, “We (Ansa McAl) are very happy to be part of this tournament through the Mackeson brand. Also we have already made commitments for continued support of dominoes in Guyana through upcoming tournaments.”

The second place finishers will receive $500,000 while third place will pocket $200,000. In addition there will be a most MVP prize along with Mackeson Promotions and giveaways each night.