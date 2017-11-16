Ruimveldt Police Officers educate students on Road Safety

As part of the activities for Road Safety Month 2017, police ranks from the Ruimveldt Police Station Traffic Department, Inspector Raun Clarke and Lance Corporal Benjamin Dufu, had a talk with students at the Dolphin Secondary School on Tuesday.

The Officers told the students about their rights, and about the problems with overloaded buses. Corporal Dufu told students that they should speak out when bus conductors and bus drivers put them to ‘double up’ or try to make them sit in a bus that has already reached or is beyond the legal seating capacity. Corporal Dufu told the students that they have rights as children and they should exercise their rights by refusing to travel under such conditions.

He suggested that they should speak to an adult who can help them to report the issue.

Inspector Clarke told the students that they also have the right to speak up about drivers who practise speeding on the road ways, and they can also report this to an adult who can make a police report to the nearest police station.

He reminded students about the importance of using the pedestrian crossing to ensure their safety and to follow the curb drill which basically states, that one must look both sides of the road and ensure that the road is clear before crossing at all times.

The ranks re-highlighted the theme for Road Safety Month 2017. The theme says ‘ Making the roads safer for everyone starts with you. Observe, think, drive, a second is all it takes to save a life’.

The ranks told Kaieteur News that there will be more activities planned for November to tackle safety on the roadways, as the Ruimveldt Police Station Traffic Department continues to ensure safety for all road users. There is also a plan underway to have a talk with drivers