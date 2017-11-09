Escarraga teeing for top shot in MACORP’s 11th Golf tourney Saturday

Latest update November 9th, 2017 12:55 AM

This Saturday, Golf action will continue at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) course for the third consecutive weekend following the Banks DIH/Citizen’s Bank and Guyana Open Cup tournaments the previous two weekends, with the 11th annual MACORP tournament and the tournament will have in excess of $400,000 in Cash and prizes up for grabs.
MACORPS’ very own Guillermo Escarraga, the Product Support Manager of the company, who had the best net score at last week’s Guyana Open international Golf tournament at Lusignan, will be looking to have another good outing as he seeks supremacy. “This weekend is going to be tough and I will have to bring my A game for a chance at the top spot because the best golfers will be out there but at the end of the day we’re all looking to have a fun filled day,” Escarraga noted.
He said that MACORP is always happy to support the sport, “And I believe that playing golf is a good way to help one’s self development.”
Tee-off time is 12:00hrs on Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club Course on the East Coast of Demerara.

