Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race in Berbice

Greenidge Refrigeration Services and Gossai and Gossai among sponsors

Cyclists preparing to participate in the Annual National School Track and Field, Athletics, Cycling and Swimming Championship will have an opportunity to test their skills this Sunday (5th November). The Flying Ace Cycle

(FACC) has once again taken the initiative to do something tangible for the young cyclists in the East Berbice/ Corentyne, Region 6.

The club which is one of Guyana’s leading cycling organisations has arranged a grand 30 miles cycle event for riders in East Berbice that are attending school.

According to organiser Randolph Roberts the event has been organised with the aim of giving the cyclists the opportunity to compete in an actual race before the head off to Nationals. The event will be staged later this year for the first time at the National Athletics Track at Leonora, West Demerara.

According to Roberts every year the cyclists would take part in a track attack cycle meet, but this year he has decided to change the activity to give the riders an opportunity to compete on the road. Since there are also a number of road races at the National Championships.

He said that the event is usually staged just before the National School Championships, as it is used as a warm up for the many athletes from the three districts in Berbice.

Cyclist from District 5(Corentyne) and District 15 (New Amsterdam/ Canje) will participate.

The event pedals off at 10:00 hrs from in front of the Vishal and Sons Sawmill at Crabwood Creek, proceed to NO52 Bridge before turning back to finish at the place of origin.

U14 and female cyclists will ride from No 66 Bridge to the finish line, while BMX cyclists will pedal from Dean Business Establishment to the finish line.

There will be prizes for first six finishers, the first three females, first four U14, the first three 9-12 BMX and first three 6-9BMX riders.

Among the sponsors on board so far are Roger Greenidge of Greenidge Refrigeration Services, Attorneys at law Gossai and Gossai, Ming’s Optical, Hand in Hand, Art Sawmill, Vishal Singh and Son’s Sawmill and Prems Chicken farm among others. (Samuel Whyte)