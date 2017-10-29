Latest update October 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Open Golf tourney promises to be exciting

Oct 29, 2017 Sports 0

On November 4 & 5, 2017 at the Lusignan Golf Course, Defending Men’s Champion 7 time winner Avinash Persaud and Defending Women’s Champion Jo-ann Deo will, over the course of two Days of challenge and skill, go up against the best players from the USA, Canada, UK, Suriname, Trinidad, Colombia, Fiji and Argentina to compete for the Title of Guyana Open Champion and keep the titles in Guyana.
The Lusignan Golf Club is calling all to come out and support our local stars and enjoy the beautifully manicured grounds of the Lusignan Golf Course. All are welcome and there is no general admission fee courtesy of the Club, however every person with a Gallery Pass will be eligible to win one of over $500,000 in prizes being given away (you must be present to win). Music, Food, and entertainment will be available on both days. Fans can also cheer on the Juniors as we celebrate the first ever Guyana Open Putting Contest as Queen’s College,
Bishop’s and St. Roses High Schools compete for the Noble House Seafood Guyana Open Putting Championship.
A limited number of Special VIP Clubhouse passes which include access to the players, autographs and photo opportunities with the Champions, meals and drinks are available at a nominal fee.
On the Sunday, golfers will wear a pink ribbon to promote Breast Cancer Awareness and the Lusignan Golf Club will donate Can$1,000 to Breast Cancer Awareness.
Sponsored by: Ganesh Parts –Bridgestone, Noble House Seafoods, Mccorp Cat, Assuria General, Club Rain Arena, Miracle Optical, Mobile Outfitters, New Trend Auto, Windsor Estates, Beepat’s, Massy Technologies–Microsoft, Massy Industries, Nexgen Global Marketing, Pritipal, Nesha’s Flowerland, Cidi, Peppy’s, Crown Mining, Karibee Rice, AR Printery, Brusters, Ansa McAl, Grand Coastal Hotel, Odessy Transport, Abdool’s & Abdools, Kissoon’s Furniture, Gafoors, Guyana Beverages, Oasis Café, Décor Gift Gallery, Escape to Rest Therapy, Regal Stationery, Cevon’s, Chilean Embassy, Fab Cakes & Cupcakes, American Home & Beauty, Southland International, Continental Group of Companies, Jai Signs, KSM, Marriott Hotels, and supported by the Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Business and The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture.

More in this category

Sports

Skills, Spills and thrills expected as overseas vaqueros arrive for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Skills, Spills and thrills expected as overseas vaqueros arrive for...

Oct 29, 2017

Banks DIH Limited and Trophy Stall among major entities on board The big day has arrived and the place to be is the Rising Sun Rodeo arena. Thousands of fans are once again expected to throng to the...
Read More
GCB’s 75th Anniversary Raffle consolation prizes to be drawn

GCB’s 75th Anniversary Raffle consolation...

Oct 29, 2017

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing …GDF on Top, SBG gets first win ever as event concludes tonight

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing...

Oct 29, 2017

Singh Travel Service sponsors U19 tourney in West Berbice

Singh Travel Service sponsors U19 tourney in West...

Oct 29, 2017

PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports / Family Fun Day…Cycling added to today’s programme

PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports / Family Fun...

Oct 29, 2017

Guyana Open Golf tourney promises to be exciting

Guyana Open Golf tourney promises to be exciting

Oct 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]