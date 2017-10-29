Guyana Open Golf tourney promises to be exciting

On November 4 & 5, 2017 at the Lusignan Golf Course, Defending Men’s Champion 7 time winner Avinash Persaud and Defending Women’s Champion Jo-ann Deo will, over the course of two Days of challenge and skill, go up against the best players from the USA, Canada, UK, Suriname, Trinidad, Colombia, Fiji and Argentina to compete for the Title of Guyana Open Champion and keep the titles in Guyana.

The Lusignan Golf Club is calling all to come out and support our local stars and enjoy the beautifully manicured grounds of the Lusignan Golf Course. All are welcome and there is no general admission fee courtesy of the Club, however every person with a Gallery Pass will be eligible to win one of over $500,000 in prizes being given away (you must be present to win). Music, Food, and entertainment will be available on both days. Fans can also cheer on the Juniors as we celebrate the first ever Guyana Open Putting Contest as Queen’s College,

Bishop’s and St. Roses High Schools compete for the Noble House Seafood Guyana Open Putting Championship.

A limited number of Special VIP Clubhouse passes which include access to the players, autographs and photo opportunities with the Champions, meals and drinks are available at a nominal fee.

On the Sunday, golfers will wear a pink ribbon to promote Breast Cancer Awareness and the Lusignan Golf Club will donate Can$1,000 to Breast Cancer Awareness.

Sponsored by: Ganesh Parts –Bridgestone, Noble House Seafoods, Mccorp Cat, Assuria General, Club Rain Arena, Miracle Optical, Mobile Outfitters, New Trend Auto, Windsor Estates, Beepat’s, Massy Technologies–Microsoft, Massy Industries, Nexgen Global Marketing, Pritipal, Nesha’s Flowerland, Cidi, Peppy’s, Crown Mining, Karibee Rice, AR Printery, Brusters, Ansa McAl, Grand Coastal Hotel, Odessy Transport, Abdool’s & Abdools, Kissoon’s Furniture, Gafoors, Guyana Beverages, Oasis Café, Décor Gift Gallery, Escape to Rest Therapy, Regal Stationery, Cevon’s, Chilean Embassy, Fab Cakes & Cupcakes, American Home & Beauty, Southland International, Continental Group of Companies, Jai Signs, KSM, Marriott Hotels, and supported by the Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Business and The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture.