Latest update October 18th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Elizabeth Styles 40-over tourney…Buxton steamroll Avish Auto Sales

Oct 18, 2017 Sports 0

Buxton Carl Hooper Cricket Club’s ‘A’ Team continued their dominant performance in the Elizabeth Styles 40 overs first division Cricket competition on the East Coast with a comprehensive victory over Avis Auto Sale cricket team last Sunday.

Clive Andries

Marvin Cato

After winning the toss and electing to bat at the Buxton Community Centre Ground, the visitors got off to a positive start, Wills (25), Atkinson (23), Durga (21) gave them the impetus they needed by attacking the opening bowlers, however, with the introduction of the medium pacer, Ceaser Glenn (4-28) and off-spinner Clive Andries (4-24) it all went downhill for the visiting team.
Glenn ripped the top order apart with his slower balls, while Andries spun his web around the middle lower order, squeezing them until they surrendered in the 18th over for 105. Buxton responded with 110/3 in 10.4 overs.
Buxton got off to a solid start with Anthony McFarlane (25) and Marvin Cato (41) adding 41 runs in (5) overs. The loss of three quick wickets after the opening stand didn’t deter the Buxtonians from ramping home in convincing style. Rawle Merell (21 from 10 balls) came to the crease and with the anchor Cato at the other end, finished off the match. (Sean Devers)

More in this category

Sports

Pan American Indoor Hockey Cups…Guyana Men and Women lose on day two

Pan American Indoor Hockey Cups…Guyana Men and Women lose on...

Oct 18, 2017

By Calvin Chapman Guyana national team’s chances of qualifying for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany, suffered blows after they both lost their...
Read More
Vieira relishing ‘Caribbean Showdown’ opportunity

Vieira relishing ‘Caribbean Showdown’...

Oct 18, 2017

Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal Championship…Gold is Money vs Future Stars final tonight

Street Vibes Entertainment Futsal...

Oct 18, 2017

Pan Am indoor Hockey C/Ships…Defending Champs Canada beat B’dos 6-1 to register back-to-back wins

Pan Am indoor Hockey C/Ships…Defending...

Oct 18, 2017

UDFA wraps up NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power national U-17 tournament

UDFA wraps up NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power...

Oct 18, 2017

GCB launches National Secondary Schools League

GCB launches National Secondary Schools League

Oct 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]