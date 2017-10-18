Elizabeth Styles 40-over tourney…Buxton steamroll Avish Auto Sales

Latest update October 18th, 2017 12:59 AM
Buxton Carl Hooper Cricket Club’s ‘A’ Team continued their dominant performance in the Elizabeth Styles 40 overs first division Cricket competition on the East Coast with a comprehensive victory over Avis Auto Sale cricket team last Sunday.
After winning the toss and electing to bat at the Buxton Community Centre Ground, the visitors got off to a positive start, Wills (25), Atkinson (23), Durga (21) gave them the impetus they needed by attacking the opening bowlers, however, with the introduction of the medium pacer, Ceaser Glenn (4-28) and off-spinner Clive Andries (4-24) it all went downhill for the visiting team.
Glenn ripped the top order apart with his slower balls, while Andries spun his web around the middle lower order, squeezing them until they surrendered in the 18th over for 105. Buxton responded with 110/3 in 10.4 overs.
Buxton got off to a solid start with Anthony McFarlane (25) and Marvin Cato (41) adding 41 runs in (5) overs. The loss of three quick wickets after the opening stand didn’t deter the Buxtonians from ramping home in convincing style. Rawle Merell (21 from 10 balls) came to the crease and with the anchor Cato at the other end, finished off the match. (Sean Devers)
