EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…Mocha Champs, Diamond United, Samatta Point & Herstelling win

Day five of the 2nd annual East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green sponsored

Under-11 League at the Grove Playfield, East Bank Demerara, produced some exciting results with one walk over being awarded to Samatta Point/Kaneville whose opponent, Agricola did not show up.

In the three matches played, Mocha Champs trounced Diamond Upsetters 3-0, Diamond United beat Friendship All Stars 2-0, while Herstelling Raiders halted the unbeaten run of Grove Hi Tech with a 2-0 triumph.

Mocha got their goals from Daniel Bradford in the 13th minute; Jamal Harry netted his four minutes later, while the lone female player competing with the team, Kerry Boyce added her name to the score sheet in the 29th minute.

Diamond United were gifted two own goals in their win over Friendship, while Herstelling Raiders’ goals were scored by Solomon Austin in the 7th and 20th minute.