GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships… High quality hockey continue on night 4

The National ladies chalked up their fourth straight win with Thursday night’s triumph against the Bingo Spartans being their highest goal tally of 14 goals in a game. Pizza Hut GCC sailed into the ladies finals with an easy win over iNet Lynx. The Pepsi Hikers pulled ahead of Saints in the men’s first division to set up a challenge with Old Fort Titans for a spot in the final, while Old Fort Warriors seem destined for a finals spot in the men’s second division with an easy victory over Saints.

Despite some high quality men’s and women’s Open Division hockey, it was the veterans who produced the most entertaining match of the evening as GCC Vintage took on Antonio’s Grill Hikers. Despite GCC being the favourites in the match based on earlier performances, Hikers midfielder Devin Munroe seemed determine to create another Bourda washout. With the Hikers earning a penalty stroke in the 12th minute of a scoreless game thus far, Munroe converted the first of his three goals for the Hikers. Vintage striker Philip Fernandes drew the score level at 1-1 just one minute later with a rebound after a fine save by Azad DeAbreu in the Hikers goal. The match would continue this trend as Munroe put his team up twice more with GCC levelling the score right after through Patrick Edghill and a Dwayne Scott penalty corner. The game ended at a 3-3 stalemate robbing both teams of bragging rights.

The National ladies continued their predictable dominance of the women’s division with a fine display of scoring. Taking the court against newcomers, the Bingo Spartans, the National ladies amassed a team record 14 goals for the easy victory. The brave Spartans can boast however of being the first ladies team to breach the National defences with two goals to their name from Abosaide Cadogan and Kirsten Gomes. The end of the game however met a score line of 14 – 2 in favour of the National Ladies.

Pizza Hut GCC brushed aside iNet Lynx in the other ladies clash with Sonia Jardine being the player on fire for GCC. Jardine was the lone player to score in the first half with a hat-trick through two penalty corners and a field goal. Sandy Roopnarine and Dominique DeGroot continued the trend for the Pizza lovers to end with a 5-0 victory.

The Pepsi Hikers finally got in the winners column when they faced Saints in their men’s first division fixture. Shane Samuels was the hero for the Hikers, scoring all five goals in their 5-3 victory. Young Parmanad Dindial almost matched Samuels’ feat but fell short by two in his hat-trick for Saints.

The National Greens had a bit of a scare against Bounty GCC in their men’s first division clash as the Bourda boys finished within one goal in their 5-4 loss. The GCC Pitbulls drew with Saint Stanislaus College 2-2 in their men’s second division clash, while the Old Fort Warriors climbed to the top of the men’s second division table with a 4-0 beating of Saints.

With the National teams being ineligible for the finals, the Old Fort Titans and Bounty GCC top the men’s first division pool with four points each. Pizza Hut GCC stands way ahead of the rest with 9 points in the women’s pool. Old Fort Warriors top the men pool so far with the GCC Pitbulls and Saint Stanislaus College tied for second and GCC Vintage leads the veteran’s pool.