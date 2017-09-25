Johnson to lead Guyana in Antigua T20 Tourney

Latest update September 25th, 2017 12:57 AM
National Captain Leon Johnson will lead Guyana in the second annual ABCA Tri Nation Independence T20 in Antigua from October 6-14 and according the GCB/CGI the players selected are asked to report to the Everest ground tomorrow for a training session from 09:00hrs.
The squad for the Tournament, which also include Jamaica, is Leon Johnson (Capt), Veerasammy Permaul (V/Capt), Robin Bacchus Gajanand Singh, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Jonathan Foo, Anthony Bramble, Kemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Steven Jacobs, Ronsford Beaton Romario Shepherd, Ricardo Adams, Christopher Barnwell and Ramaal Lewis.
