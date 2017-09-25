Latest update September 25th, 2017 12:57 AM

Johnson to lead Guyana in Antigua T20 Tourney

Ricardo Adams included

National Captain Leon Johnson will lead Guyana in the second annual ABCA Tri Nation Independence T20 in Antigua from October 6-14 and according the GCB/CGI the players selected are asked to report to the Everest ground tomorrow for a training session from 09:00hrs.
The squad for the Tournament, which also include Jamaica, is Leon Johnson (Capt), Veerasammy Permaul (V/Capt), Robin Bacchus Gajanand Singh, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Jonathan Foo, Anthony Bramble, Kemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Steven Jacobs, Ronsford Beaton Romario Shepherd, Ricardo Adams, Christopher Barnwell and Ramaal Lewis.

