Soldiers held for snatching teen’s phone

Police have detained two soldiers and are seeking a third in connection with a brazen robbery they allegedly committed yesterday evening on an 18-year-old at Hyde Park, Timehri.
Two of the suspects are 20 years old and are reportedly based at Camp Stephenson, Timehri.
The victim, who is a welder, was walking through a short-cut in the area, and had just passed three young men, when one of them grabbed him.
A scuffle ensued and the victim was overpowered, when another youth joined the attacker.
The men then relieved the lad of his cell phone, pushed him to the ground, and fled.
However, the victim raised an alarm and a man who was in the area assisted the youth in pursuing and catching one of the thieves.
On being apprehended, the alleged robber identified himself as a Guyana Defence Force private.
He was taken to Base Camp Stephenson, where, under questioning, he allegedly admitted that he and two other ranks had robbed the lad.
The suspect also reportedly identified one of his accomplices, who was also taken into custody. The third rank is still to be located and police have not recovered the stolen phone .
Police are to seek legal advice on the matter shortly.

