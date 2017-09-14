Soldiers held for snatching teen’s phone

Latest update September 14th, 2017 12:59 AM
Police have detained two soldiers and are seeking a third in connection with a brazen robbery they allegedly committed yesterday evening on an 18-year-old at Hyde Park, Timehri.
Two of the suspects are 20 years old and are reportedly based at Camp Stephenson, Timehri.
The victim, who is a welder, was walking through a short-cut in the area, and had just passed three young men, when one of them grabbed him.
A scuffle ensued and the victim was overpowered, when another youth joined the attacker.
The men then relieved the lad of his cell phone, pushed him to the ground, and fled.
However, the victim raised an alarm and a man who was in the area assisted the youth in pursuing and catching one of the thieves.
On being apprehended, the alleged robber identified himself as a Guyana Defence Force private.
He was taken to Base Camp Stephenson, where, under questioning, he allegedly admitted that he and two other ranks had robbed the lad.
The suspect also reportedly identified one of his accomplices, who was also taken into custody. The third rank is still to be located and police have not recovered the stolen phone .
Police are to seek legal advice on the matter shortly.
Sep 14, 2017In what is anticipated to be a fierce clash featuring youth versus experience, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Police FC will go head to head on Sunday night in the final of the Corona/Petra...
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Donald Trump is regarded by a growing number of global citizens as someone who is unfit to be the President of the USA, but... more
Having a constructive discourse on race is near impossible in Guyana, even at the intellectual level. It is like trying to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]