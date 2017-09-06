Latest update September 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

‘Big Head’ remanded for murder of 18-month-old niece

Sep 06, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

A foul smelling 18-year-old Sherwin Roberts was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder

Sherwin Roberts called ‘Big Head’

of his 18-month-old niece, who he allegedly tossed through a window and buried in a shallow grave, after attempting to relieve her of a pair of gold earrings.
Roberts, also known as ‘Big Head’, unemployed, of 60 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on September 1, at Lot 98 North Sophia, he murdered Roshana Pilgrim.
Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore disclosed that the toddler’s post mortem report is still outstanding from the case file. Roberts who was placed under the supervision of a probation officer until the completion of a preliminary inquiry, was instructed to return to court on September 25.
Pilgrim was hurled through a window of a shack where she and her underaged siblings resided. She was buried alive, allegedly by her uncle, who was recently released from prison.
Her body which was then covered with pieces of wood, mud and slush was pulled from the three feet deep muddy grave about an hour after.
The grave was located just below the window through which her body was flung.
The horrific series of actions took place after Roberts broke into his brother’s Lot 98 North Sophia, Georgetown home and savagely ripped a pair of gold earrings from the toddler’s ears.
The children’s father, Ron Pilgrim, who works as a maintenance worker in the day and security at night, was at the time guarding someone’s property when his children were attacked by his younger brother, whom he described as a “bandit.”

