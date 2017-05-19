Latest update May 19th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Captain charged for defrauding employer of $4.9M

May 19, 2017 News 0

A man was granted $250,000 bail and released on Wednesday after denying a charge of

Naipaul Beharry released on bail

embezzlement when he appeared before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Naipaul Beharry, 34, of Lot 11 Diamond, East Bank Demerara, denied the charge which alleged that between May 1 and July 31, 2016, while being employed as a clerk or servant at Ramgobin Mohanlall, he fraudulently embezzled the sum of $4,977,000, monies taken in possession by him, on behalf of his employer.
Police Prosecutor Simone Payne did not disclose any facts about what transpired. She had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that it be in a substantial amount.
The unrepresented man was released on bail and will make his next court appearance on June 7.

More in this category

Sports

GDA Independence International tourney to commence on May 26

GDA Independence International tourney to commence on May 26

May 19, 2017

The Guyana Darts Association (GDA) will be staging an Independence International tournament starting on May 26 at the Millennium Manor Hotel on Hadfield Street. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal launched

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold...

May 19, 2017

GBTI continues support for Annual Open

GBTI continues support for Annual Open

May 19, 2017

Riflemen ready for the ranges again following extensive rehab. of the Timehri Range

Riflemen ready for the ranges again following...

May 19, 2017

George secures second medal at 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

George secures second medal at 4th Islamic ...

May 19, 2017

WDFA/Stag/Derrick Josiah KO …Tiwari Drug Store on board; semis set for May 27

WDFA/Stag/Derrick Josiah KO …Tiwari Drug...

May 19, 2017

GAPF to host fundraising BBQ & Deadlift Competition

GAPF to host fundraising BBQ & Deadlift...

May 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]