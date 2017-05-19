Captain charged for defrauding employer of $4.9M

Latest update May 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
A man was granted $250,000 bail and released on Wednesday after denying a charge of
embezzlement when he appeared before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Naipaul Beharry, 34, of Lot 11 Diamond, East Bank Demerara, denied the charge which alleged that between May 1 and July 31, 2016, while being employed as a clerk or servant at Ramgobin Mohanlall, he fraudulently embezzled the sum of $4,977,000, monies taken in possession by him, on behalf of his employer.
Police Prosecutor Simone Payne did not disclose any facts about what transpired. She had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that it be in a substantial amount.
The unrepresented man was released on bail and will make his next court appearance on June 7.
