Qualities required for GECOM chairmanship a tall order

By Brushell Blackman

As the government and opposition continue to differ over the appointment of a new chairman for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the qualities that are being sought in that person might prove elusive.

According to the constitution, in Article 161 (2) the chairman should be a judge, former judge or a person qualified to be a judge or any other fit and proper person. Added to that, at a meeting at State House to appoint the Acting Chancellor and the acting Chief Justice, President Granger said that the chairman should also have integrity, impartiality and independence.

Opposition member and former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, said that his party is seeking clarification on these qualities since they are subjective and open to different interpretations. He said that his party was assured that when President Granger returns from overseas the matter will be addressed.

However, many observers believe that to find someone qualified as a judge or who can be a judge and then for them to have integrity, impartiality and independence may be a stretch too far.

Nandlall said that the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP/C) is no clearer now than it was at the beginning of the appointment process of the new chairman. He is of the view that all of these stipulations can only serve to frustrate the process of appointing a chairman as GECOM continues to operate without a leader.

Nandlall added that Granger himself was twice nominated to be chairman of GECOM but he did not fit the bill. He believes that this is an indication of how complex the process is and that simplicity should be at the forefront of this process.

Former GECOM head Dr Steve Surujbally said that he hopes the issue is resolved swiftly in the interest of the country and considering the importance of the position.

Dr Surujbally said the suitability of the GECOM chairman becomes even more important with elections due in 2020. The veterinarian said that both the opposition and the government will sway towards an individual that they feel will help in winning the next elections.

When asked whether there are persons with those qualities required to be chairman Surujbally said that he hopes that good sense will prevail. He was optimistic that a chairman will be named by month end.

Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo had submitted a list of six persons to replace Dr Surujbally but that list was rejected by the president on the basis that none of the nominees was qualified to be a judge. Since then there has been ongoing disagreements with the interpretation of the law as it regards the selection of GECOM’s chairman.

Jagdeo has agreed to submit a second list but if that list is rejected by the president, observers believe that President Granger will unilaterally appoint a chairman since the constitution allows him to do such.