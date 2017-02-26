Unidentified man fished out of Good Hope canal

Latest update February 26th, 2017 12:20 AM
The lifeless body of an unidentified man was yesterday morning fished out of a canal separating Mon Repos and Good Hope, East Coast Demerara. His body was located in the canal at the corner immediately before the entrance to the Good Hope Crematorium.
This newspaper understands that the man would have gone to collect his pension and might have proceeded to consume alcohol.
It is suspected that he might have been in a drunken state before falling into the waterway. It is being reported that the man’s body bore no marks of violence however; police investigation is underway to ascertain exactly what might have transpired resulting in the man’s demise.
Feb 26, 2017Government donates $50 million The Mayor of Bartica has expressed gratitude and thanks to the Director of Sports, Christopher Jones with the recent announcement that a Sporting Complex would be...
Feb 26, 2017
Feb 26, 2017
Feb 26, 2017
Feb 26, 2017
Feb 26, 2017
Feb 26, 2017
When the Democrats had a majority in the Senate in Obama’s first term, to prevent the Republicans from delaying the... more
A great many of those who were “wining down” and “backballing” on Republic Day do not realize the influence... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more