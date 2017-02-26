Latest update February 26th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Unidentified man fished out of Good Hope canal

Feb 26, 2017 News 0

The lifeless body of an unidentified man was yesterday morning fished out of a canal separating Mon Repos and Good Hope, East Coast Demerara. His body was located in the canal at the corner immediately before the entrance to the Good Hope Crematorium.
This newspaper understands that the man would have gone to collect his pension and might have proceeded to consume alcohol.
It is suspected that he might have been in a drunken state before falling into the waterway. It is being reported that the man’s body bore no marks of violence however; police investigation is underway to ascertain exactly what might have transpired resulting in the man’s demise.

More in this category

Sports

Mayor, Regional Chairman elated with Sporting Complex investment…

Mayor, Regional Chairman elated with Sporting Complex investment…

Feb 26, 2017

Government donates $50 million The Mayor of Bartica has expressed gratitude and thanks to the Director of Sports, Christopher Jones with the recent announcement that a Sporting Complex would be...
Read More
Singh re-elected unopposed as Everest CC President

Singh re-elected unopposed as Everest CC

Feb 26, 2017

Ali, Downey donate Lawnmower to Good Success SC

Ali, Downey donate Lawnmower to Good Success SC

Feb 26, 2017

Linden ‘Stag bowl’ football to highlight Town week

Linden ‘Stag bowl’ football to highlight Town...

Feb 26, 2017

LABA/ Hamid U23 basketball final round matches on tonight

LABA/ Hamid U23 basketball final round matches on...

Feb 26, 2017

NATIONAL UNDER-17 TEAM ENCAMPED

NATIONAL UNDER-17 TEAM ENCAMPED

Feb 26, 2017

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams hosts successful Scotia Bank Say No Mash Parade

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams hosts successful...

Feb 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch