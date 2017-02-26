Unidentified man fished out of Good Hope canal

The lifeless body of an unidentified man was yesterday morning fished out of a canal separating Mon Repos and Good Hope, East Coast Demerara. His body was located in the canal at the corner immediately before the entrance to the Good Hope Crematorium.

This newspaper understands that the man would have gone to collect his pension and might have proceeded to consume alcohol.

It is suspected that he might have been in a drunken state before falling into the waterway. It is being reported that the man’s body bore no marks of violence however; police investigation is underway to ascertain exactly what might have transpired resulting in the man’s demise.