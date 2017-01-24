This Govt. is taxing citizens; where is the promised good life?

Dear Editor,

Our community made the headlines recently via the Commissioner of the Guyana Revenue Authority as it pertains to smuggled fuel and loss of revenue. Mr. Editor, let me take this opportunity to make some points. We present some facts to be considered.

1. The mining community and business persons would have to close our businesses and move out of the area if we can’t access the fuel since fuel by plane from Georgetown to this area is too costly.

2. The fuel, ration and other supplies from Venezuela have been a lifeline for this community for decades.

3. There are many checkpoints in Venezuela and Guyana that the fuel traders have to pay before getting to us to sell their product.

4. This community is presently facing tough times; since like Bartica, the industry of mining is the key and the miners in this area are not doing well at this time.

5. It seems that instead of just the Guyana Revenue Authority visiting, a more rounded team of government officials could have visited to see how we are surviving and look at issues such as potable water and security whilst promoting the good life as against wanting to extract more from us.

6. We are on the frontline occupying the border that Venezuela is laying claim to and consideration should be given to us.

7. A question should be asked; is it legal to charge duty on this fuel coming from Venezuela?

In conclusion Mr. Editor, it seems that this government is about taxes, taxes and more taxes and not the good life that was promised. Whatever happened to the practice of live and let others live?

Eteringbang Miner