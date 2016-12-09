Controversial drug bond has huge quantities of condoms, lubricants

…But no tablets, pharmaceuticals

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

Minister of Health, Dr. George Norton proved last night that the controversial Sussex Street

drug bond is not totally empty. However, what is currently there is not what the nation or opposition Members of Parliament (MP) expected to be in storage for the amount of money that is being paid in monthly rent.

The events that unfolded last evening were nothing short of dramatic; it all started when Opposition MP, Anil Nandlall took the floor of the National Assembly to make his contribution to the 2017 Budget Debates.

Nandlall told the House that there was “not one tablet” that can be found in the bond. He said, “$14M we are spending to rent a bond that not a tablet is being stored.”

Nandlall was asked by Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland to reclaim his seat as Norton took the floor on a Point of Order. Dr. Norton cited Standing Order 40 (A). He said, “The honourable member said we are paying $14M for a bond in Sussex Street and not a tablet is being stored there. That is misleading the House; I ask that he withdraw his statement.”

Dr. Norton got strong support from government MPs for this. They echoed, “Withdraw, let him withdraw.”

The Speaker told Norton that he was not able to follow his Point of Order. Norton repeated, “The Honourable Member is misleading the House by saying that no medication is being stored at the bond, I ask that that statement be withdrawn.”

The Speaker asked, “Dr. Norton, you are saying medication is stored at the bond?” Norton responded in the affirmative.

Nandlall then maintained his information is correct and said that the bridge was recently being done.

As the Speaker deliberated his next move, there was intense cross talking on the floor. The Opposition steadily accused the government of skullduggery in this regard.

Dr. Scotland had to plead with the MPs to contain themselves.

“What we have is a statement made by one Member and a challenge to that statement by another Member. We can spend the rest of the evening going backward and forward or we can agree that we can ascertain what the truth of it is.”

In the preamble to inform the House of his decision, the Speaker made it clear that his chosen course of action was only being done for this occasion and should not be used as precedent on another occasion.

Dr. Scotland noted that it is a matter has engaged the House and should be brought to an end.

But the Speaker proposed that it will be solved today. Nandlall objected expressing that “they will put things in there.” So the Speaker decided to go last night.

The Deputy Speaker accompanied Irfaan Ali, Minister Volda Lawrence and a few other MPs to the bond.

The Speaker was heard telling the Clerk, “if it is not true then it must be ended, if it is true then it must be exposed.”

Outside the bond, opposition MPs, the media, the Deputy Clerk and Ministers alike waited for over 45 minutes before entry was gained. During this period, members of the community converged and started hurling insulting remarks at opposition MPs. One even made a threat to Ali’s life.

Eventually, entry was gained.

Boxes upon boxes of lubricants were seen, along with a few boxes of umbilical cord clamps. All boxes had delivery dates of August this year. That was in the upper flat. The lower flat stored several pieces of equipment along with several empty refrigerators.

Ali asked to see at least one tablet, but none could have been presented.

Back at the National Assembly, a report was given to the Speaker. The Speaker told the House of the items. He said that the PS of Ministry of Health reported that the boxes could not have been opened because the supplies would be damaged.

More confusion erupted when Ali noted he did not see one tablet. He said he asked both Lawrence and the Clerk to see one table but could not be shown any.

The Speaker said that he did not recall the purpose of going to the bond to be seeing a tablet, but just to see it is at all in use. But Opposition MPs recalled a different sequence of events.

Deliberations continued for quite some time. He listened to the recording three times, but could not arrive at a solution.

Eventually, the House arrived at a solution to solve the issue today. This is so that the Speaker can benefit from a transcript.

(Additional reporting by Murtland Haley)