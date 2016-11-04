GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket …Wins for Cummings Lodge and Vergenoegen

At Enterprise, Cummings Lodge registered an easy victory over Institute of Professional Education (IPE). Batting first Cummings Lodge racked up 162-7 in 20 overs with Andrew Samaroo smashing 48 and Kishore Seepersaud scoring 41. Bowling for IPE, Ricardo Yearwood claimed 3-16 and Bradley Dundas took 3-24.

IPE in response couldn’t even get to three figures as they were dismissed for 94. Ricardo Yearwood showed his batting capabilities as he top scored with 24. Ronald Basdeo was the bowler to do most of the damage as he bagged 4-33 while Davenand Khemraj supported well with 3-24bowling for Cummings Lodge.

Over at Tuschen, Vergenooegen Secondary eased to a comfortable seven wicket win over Parika Salem Secondary. Parika Salem was dismissed for 127 off 21 overs batting first. Azim Mohamed top scored with 31. Vickram Mangra took 4-30 and Joel Gill claimed 2-22 bowling for Vergenooegen.

In reply, the Vergenooegen batsmen ensured their bowlers effort didn’t go to waste as they completed their chase in just 13.3 overs for the loss of only three wickets. Joel Gill led the charge with 37 not out while Vickram Mangra supported well with 34. Azim Mohamed took two of the wickets to fall to finish with figures of 2-43 for Parika Salem.