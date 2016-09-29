Latest update September 29th, 2016 12:55 AM

Child, five others injured after bus runs into Homestretch Avenue canal

Sep 29, 2016 News 0

Pandemonium erupted on Homestretch Avenue, D’Urban Backlands, after a route-48 minibus car-ecollided with an Allion motor-car and ended up in a canal around 16:30hrs yesterday. Six persons, including a child were amongst those injured.
When Kaieteur News arrived on scene, passers-by were already flocking to the scene. Some of the injured were already taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
One of the passengers, Sunita Rooplall, said that she was sitting in the front seat of the bus that was travelling east along Homestretch Avenue at “regular speed” when the car attempted to turn into the first northern entrance on Celebration Square constructed on D’Urban Park..
Rooplall said that the driver of the car did not indicate the turn by using his trafficator. He did so after the car had already turned, the woman recalled.
“He just turned, and his trafficator was not on, so the driver of the bus tried to swerve out but end up hitting the rear end of the car. He then lost control and end up in the trench,” the distraught woman said.
When the incident occurred, an eyewitness said that passers- by immediately helped get passengers out of the minibus before it began to sink further into the canal.
“We see when di bus fall in and we run to help them out. We pull out everybody and the police come and look after de matter,” the eyewitness stated.
Both drivers of the vehicles were taken into police custody.
It is reported that one woman lost a joint from one of her fingers on her right hand. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The eyewitness also stated that there were articles such as cash, bags and cellular phones in the bus. These were not retrieved immediately.

