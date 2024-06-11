Woman electrocuted trying to save dog

Kaieteur News – A mother of one, Kesi Adele Adams on Monday morning died after she was electrocuted at her Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home.

According to investigators, the motionless body of 33-year-old Adams was found around 07:00hrs by her mother Bridgette Boston. It was reported by the police that Adams had woken up early in the morning and began to do her normal house chores, which included washing clothes. Police reported that it is suspected that the washing machine and dryer which are situated at the back of the house have an electrical defect which causes electricity to run beyond the machine’s capacity and onto a long sliver hose with metal wrappings (electric conductor) which is attached to the dryer.

Police said it was suspected that Adams had held onto the hose, which led to her being reportedly electrocuted. Kaieteur News was informed by a relative, that Adams was doing laundry and noticed the family dog was biting on the washing machine’s cord and while trying to remove it both her and the dog reportedly got shocked.

It was further stated by the police that Adams was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her body is currently at the Ezekiel Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. An investigation is ongoing.