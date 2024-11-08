(Contractor who shot long-time friend gets $200K bail)

Latest update November 8th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 08, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A 37-year-old contractor who shot his long-time friend was placed on $200,000 bail on Wednesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The contractor, Daniel Spellen of Houston, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty. Spellen pleaded guilty to the charge: discharging a loaded firearm with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or cause grievous bodily harm to Kerwin Saul.

The incident reportedly occurred on October 31, 2024, at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

According to police statements presented in court, the incident unfolded while Spellen and Saul were socializing with friends at Freeman Street.  Saul noticed Spellen playing with a gun and asked if it was loaded; Spellen replied that it was not.

As Saul moved away to speak with another friend, he suddenly heard a loud explosion and felt a burning sensation in his right leg above the ankle. He discovered blood oozing from a small wound and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted in stable condition.

Saul was later discharged on November 3 and Spellen was arrested on November 5.

During questioning, he claimed that both he and Saul were handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged.

Attorney Clyde Ford, who is representing Spellen, argued for reasonable bail, asserting that the gun fell to the ground and discharged accidentally, injuring Saul. He emphasized that Spellen is not a flight risk and is willing to comply with any court conditions. However, the prosecution objected to bail due to the seriousness of the charge.

Despite the prosecution’s objections, Spellen was granted $200,000 bail with conditions requiring him to report to the East La Penitence Police Station. He is scheduled to return to court for further proceedings on November 22, 2024.

