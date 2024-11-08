Second suspect in attempted murder of 6-year-old boy further remanded

…asks court why he was not released

Kaieteur News- Odel Garnett, also known as “Crab,” a suspect in the attempted murder of six-year-old Jeremiah Gustave was further remanded to prison on Wednesday before asking the court why he had not been released, despite the case of his co-accused was withdrawn.

Garnett’s remark came during his court appearance when he questioned why Marlon Wilburg, known as “Mice Man,” had been released from custody on October 30, 2024, following the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) decision to have the case against him withdrawn.

Garnett made his appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty. During the court proceedings, Prosecutor, Sean Williams informed the court that he was not in possession of Griffith’s case file and requested a three-week adjournment to proceed with the matter. Upon hearing this, Garnett turned to the Magistrate and said, “Your Worship, the person who get the same charge with me… how he get release and I still in jail?”

Garnett continued to assert that Wilburg was the one responsible for the shooting of the young boy, further claiming that Wilburg was heavily involved in the incident.

However, Magistrate McGusty clarified that the decision to withdraw Wilburg’s case had been made by the DPP, not the police prosecutor. “This was not a call made by the police prosecutor in court but by the DPP,” Magistrate McGusty explained to Garnett.

Despite his questions, Garnett was remanded to prison, with his next court appearance scheduled for November 27, 2024, for further proceedings and the submission of reports.

During the hearing, the child’s mother, Keisha Gustave, was present in court and addressed the Magistrate about the condition of her son. She told the court that Jeremiah is still in critical condition.

Garnett was initially remanded to custody on August 2, 2024, after appearing before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman, while Wilburg had been remanded on July 29, 2024. Both men are accused of shooting six-year-old Jeremiah Gustave in the head on July 9, 2024, at Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Reports indicate that Jeremiah, a student at Smith’s Memorial Primary School, was sitting at his mother’s food stall when a confrontation escalated, leading to him being shot in the head. He was rushed immediately to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). According to Keisha Gustave, her son underwent a third surgery and is currently in recovery. Three months after the shooting, Jeremiah remains in serious condition in the Paediatric Ward at GPHC.

