Venezuelan jailed for stealing Govt. generator batteries during blackout

Kaieteur News- A 32-year-old Venezuelan man was sentenced to nine months in prison on Wednesday after admitting to stealing generator batteries from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The man, Winston Philips, who resides in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The simple larceny charge read to him states that on November 3, 2024, he stole two generator batteries valued at $120,000 from the Ministry’s compound. Philips pleaded guilty to the offence.

When asked why he stole the batteries and how he did it, Philips responded, “I ain’t know what to say, sorry for that.” Consequently, he was sentenced to nine months in prison.

According to police statements presented in court, the theft occurred during a power outage. An employee of the Ministry discovered the batteries missing while attempting to start a generator located on the northern side of the compound. An alarm was raised, prompting an investigation. CCTV footage showed Philips inside the Ministry’s compound removing the generator batteries before escaping through an eastern fence that was under construction at the time.

Philips was subsequently arrested and led the police to the location where the batteries were recovered.

He was later charged with the offence.

