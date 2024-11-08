Latest update November 8th, 2024 1:00 AM

The forty-nine healthcare professionals at their graduation ceremony at hosted at the Marriot Hotel Kingston Georgetown. (49 healthcare professionals complete advanced training via GPHC’s Institute of Health Science Education)

Kaieteur news- Forty-nine health care professionals are now equipped in the area of advanced patient care having completed studies via the Institute of Health Science Education at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The healthcare workers graduated on Saturday from various advanced healthcare programmes, including Regional Anaesthesia, Psychiatry, Otolaryngology, Diagnostic Radiology, Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Nursing, Emergency Medicine, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Echocardiography, and Orthopaedics and Traumatology.

The new batch is expected to make significant contribution to Guyana’s healthcare sector, advancing specialised patient care, diagnostic capabilities, and emergency response.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who attended the 17th Annual Awards Banquet for Graduating Specialties, hosted at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown acknowledged the graduates’ hard work and resilience, noting the significant challenges they faced and overcame in their pursuit of excellence.

He expressed deep appreciation for the mentors, educators, and international partners who played a vital role in shaping Guyana’s medical education framework. Minister Anthony also urged graduates to consider placements in regional hospitals, where they can make impactful contributions.

“You are entering a noble profession at a pivotal time for our country. By working within our regional hospitals, you have the opportunity to bring high-quality care directly to communities across Guyana. Your skills are essential to strengthening healthcare access and improving outcomes for patients beyond Georgetown.” He emphasized.

Highlighting recent advances in the country’s healthcare infrastructure, Dr. Anthony also spoke of Government’s plans to commission six new hospitals in Regions 2,3,4,5,6 by March 2025, each designed to enhance patient comfort and service delivery.

“These new hospitals are more than just buildings; they represent our commitment to better healthcare for all Guyanese. Each facility will be equipped with advanced diagnostic capabilities, modernised inpatient areas, and expanded emergency services,” Dr. Anthony noted. Dr. Anthony expressed his vision of positioning Guyana as a regional leader in healthcare by further developing local expertise and educational pathways and conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and their families, underscoring the pivotal role they will play in transforming healthcare in Guyana.

