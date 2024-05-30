Two women in court for fighting, granted bail

Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 30, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Two women were on Wednesday granted bail after they pleaded not guilty to assaulting each other when they appeared in court.
Takesha Henry and Crystal Fletchman appeared before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus to answer the separate charges before them. The charge against Fletchman alleges that she on May 12 at Housing Compound, Tucville used threatening language against Henry. Additionally, Fletchman was charged with ‘Assault to cause actual bodily harm’ against Henry on the same date and location mentioned.
Fletchman pleaded not guilty to both charges against her. She was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 for Use of Threatening language and $30,000 for assault. Meanwhile, Henry was charged for unlawfully wounding Fletchman on the same day. She pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $20,000 bail. The women are to reappear in court on June 20, 2024 for statements.
