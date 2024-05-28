Pres. Ali’s Caribbean Vision’ to set tone for regional investment confab

Kaieteur News – Guyana will from July 10 convene this year’s three-day Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) with Head of State, President Irfaan Ali, setting the tone under the theme ‘Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: President Irfaan Ali’s Vision for a Transformed Caribbean.’

Venued at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), this, the third installment of the Caribbean Export Development Agency’s (Caribbean Export) seminal event is expected to see hundreds of local, regional and international investors engage in poignant dialogue and deal-making across four key tracks – Sustainable Agriculture, Green Economy Transition, Digitalisation of Business, and Sustainable Development.

Leo Naut – Deputy Executive Director, Caribbean Export in announcing the activity to be hosted in Guyana, expressed that, “at the heart of the Caribbean Investment Forum 2024 lies a profound recognition: embedding sustainability in investments isn’t merely an option; it’s an imperative.”

According to Naut, “we are committed to fostering resilient economies, protecting our environment, and ensuring inclusive growth for generations to come. The Caribbean is brimming with potential where sustainability isn’t merely a choice; it’s the path to a prosperous and equitable future.”

According to the organisers, the Guyana’s President’s presentation of his vision is expected to “set the tone for a conference expected to bring decision-makers, global investors and industry leaders face to face with regional innovators, manufacturers, service providers and exhibitors all keen to secure ESG-compliant partnerships.” Organisers noted too that among the other keenly anticipated activities as part of the confab is an investment focused session and a ministerial roundtable on Fostering Sustainable Development through Innovative Investment Strategies in the Caribbean.

Additionally, there will also be a panel discussion on ‘Revolutionising Investment Finance in the Caribbean For A Thriving Future’, featuring Nigel Baptiste, Group President and CEO of Republic Financial Holdings, the only regional indigenous bank and Platinum sponsor for CIF2024. Others on the panel include: Jamie McInerney, Managing Director for Cross Boundary Group and Kristina Eisele from the European Investment Bank.

Caribbean Export is the leading regional trade and investment promotion agency in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group with a focus on accelerating the economic transformation of the Caribbean, working with the private sector to increase exports, attract foreign direct investment and create meaningful jobs.