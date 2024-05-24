Mercenary aim for success as OSCL T20 bowls off tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – Heavyweight Mercenary will be one of the five teams set to begin participation in this year’s Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) A Division T20 tournament at various venues across the Greater Toronto Area tomorrow, Saturday.

Speaking with Captain Looknauth Ramsuchit, a former Berbice youth cricket and Canada-based Guyanese, he revealed that Mercenary are high in confidence and ready to showcase their talent again.

They will open their campaign against rivals Better-Hope at Dean Park facility in Scarborough where a keen contest is highly anticipated to unfold. Proceedings commencing at 9:00 am.

Mercenary will be back in action the following day against Leguan Warriors, a team that dominated B Division last year with some resounding performances and elevated to A Division.

“We have got to play competitive cricket; new season, obviously new challenges but we [are] prepared and ready to go,” Ramsuchit, the attacking right-handed batter, commented.

Quizzed on the composition of the team, in 2023, there was a plethora of seasoned campaigners and top-notch softball players.

He responded: “Our team is always balanced and I would say very competitive; we have some experienced players in both departments and as I said it is about a good cricket from ball one.”

In 2023, Mercenary were beaten by Berbice Vipers in the T20 final, while Better-Hope got the better of them in a thrilling 15-overs championship encounter. However, Mercenary kept possession of the 10-10 trophy while they retained the Regular Season trophy having finished at the top of the points table by the completion of the preliminary round in the 20-overs competition.

They had started the season as champions in every tournament after total dominance in 2022.

The other two teams in A Division are: Enmore and Caribbean Sensation. All the teams are scheduled to be in action this weekend.

The four sides in the B Division which will kick off simultaneously are: Malvern All-Stars, Ramblers, Bacchus Ruff Ryders and Essequibo.

Mercenary will bank greatly on Avish Rukhram, Ramsuchit, Farouk Hussain, Avinash Sookdeo, Raiz Kadir, Richard Diaz, Yadram “Lara” Shaun Deonandan, Muniram Karran and Zaheer Allard in the batting while their bowling will hinge around the stalwart Satrohan “Blade” Balkarran, Bobby Parasnauth, Deonandan, Rabindra Diaram, Amit Rukhram, Sookdeo and Aftab Shamsudeen.

Meanwhile, the T20 competition will be played in honour of former President of the OSCL Kenny Girdhary for the second year in succession.

The current president is another Canada-based Guyanese Shiv Persaud, while another competition to be featured another past leader Albert Ramcharran.