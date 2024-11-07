Latest update November 7th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 07, 2024 Sports

-Tahir is Skipper

Imran Tahir, Shamar Springer and Mark Deyal (Guyana Amazon Warriors confirm squad for 2024 Global Super League)

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Amazon Warriors have confirmed their squad for the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) which runs from 26 November to 7 December.

The Amazon Warriors will be led by Imran Tahir who captained them to their maiden Caribbean Premier League title in 2023.
Tahir will be joined by fellow South African Dwaine Pretorious and English all-rounder Moeen Ali.

USA based left-arm spinner Hassan Khan and Bangladesh seam bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib round out their overseas signings.
There is a strong Guyanese core to the team with Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all taking part in GSL with the Amazon Warriors.

In addition they have West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope and batting all-rounder Roston Chase as part of their line-up for the event.

A few new faces like Mark Deyal, Shamar Springer and others will feature in the team for the first time.
The full Guyana Amazon Warriors squad : Moeen Ali, Shai Hope, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Hassan Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Kevlon Anderson, Shamar Springer 

(Guyana Amazon Warriors confirm squad for 2024 Global Super League)

