Latest update November 7th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 07, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Amazon Warriors have confirmed their squad for the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) which runs from 26 November to 7 December.
The Amazon Warriors will be led by Imran Tahir who captained them to their maiden Caribbean Premier League title in 2023.
Tahir will be joined by fellow South African Dwaine Pretorious and English all-rounder Moeen Ali.
USA based left-arm spinner Hassan Khan and Bangladesh seam bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib round out their overseas signings.
There is a strong Guyanese core to the team with Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all taking part in GSL with the Amazon Warriors.
In addition they have West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope and batting all-rounder Roston Chase as part of their line-up for the event.
A few new faces like Mark Deyal, Shamar Springer and others will feature in the team for the first time.
The full Guyana Amazon Warriors squad : Moeen Ali, Shai Hope, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Hassan Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Kevlon Anderson, Shamar Springer
(Guyana Amazon Warriors confirm squad for 2024 Global Super League)
Nov 07, 2024…Tournament kicks off November 20 kaieteur Sports- The Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, a name synonymous with the legacy of “Year End” football in Guyana, is returning to the local...
Nov 07, 2024
Nov 07, 2024
Nov 07, 2024
Nov 07, 2024
Nov 07, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- The call for a referendum on Guyana’s oil contract is a step in the right direction,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]