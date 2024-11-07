Latest update November 7th, 2024 1:00 AM

Big Names Ready for Group 4 Showdown at ENET Caribbean Clash of Champions

Nov 07, 2024 Sports

 

Big Names Ready for Group 4 Showdown at ENET Caribbean Clash of Champions

Flashback! Vishok Persaud leads the pack with his KTM X-Bow. ACKEEMTHOMAS.COM (Big Names Ready for Group 4 Showdown at ENET Caribbean Clash of Champions)

Kaieteur Sports- The Group 4 race at the ENET Caribbean Clash of Champions on Sunday, November 10, promises to be a showdown of powerhouse drivers, with big names vying for victory on the South Dakota Circuit.

Championship leader Vishok Persaud sits at 133 points, holding a narrow lead, with Mark Vieira trailing by just 11 points. However, Vieira’s participation hangs in the balance as he awaits medical clearance following a recent injury.

If Vieira is unable to race, it won’t mean smooth sailing for Persaud, as he faces intense competition from two-time Caribbean Champion Kristian Jeffrey, who is back on the track after a break and has made his intentions clear: he’s here to win and is eyeing the track record.

Two-time Caribbean Champion, Kristian Jeffrey set to heat up the track. (ATP)

Adding to the heated lineup is U.S. driver Quinlan Lall, who brings international flair to the mix and is ready to take on the local stars. Alongside these frontrunners, several household names, including the seasoned Andrew King and Kevin Jeffrey, are set to compete, both known for their consistency and competitiveness.

GMRSC President Mahendra Boodhoo will join the grid alongside experienced drivers Mohan Rangasammy, Danny Persaud, Stefan Jeffrey, Denzel Hopkinson, Gavin Gayadin, and others, creating a vibrant and thrilling field.

With such a stacked lineup, the Group 4 race is shaping to be one of the highlights of the ENET Caribbean Clash of Champions.

Fans can expect fierce competition, record-breaking speed, and adrenaline-pumping action on Sunday, November 10, as these drivers give it their all in pursuit of victory.

