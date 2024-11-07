($1.5M up for grabs at K&S National Futsal Championship)

Latest update November 7th, 2024 1:00 AM
kaieteur Sports- The Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, a name synonymous with the legacy of “Year End” football in Guyana, is returning to the local sports scene with a new venture – the K&S National Futsal Championship.
Set to start on November 20 at the National Gymnasium, the anticipated high-energy, fast-paced tournament will bring together the best futsal talent from across the country, with 64 teams vying for a grand prize of $1.5 million.
The tournament will run through the holiday season and culminate on January 1, promising an exciting New Year’s Day finale.
Kashif and Shanghai, known for their Medal of Service award and unparalleled contributions to Guyanese football, have carefully planned the championship to deliver a top-tier futsal experience.
Co-director Kashif Mohammad shared that while fans have urged them to organize a traditional football tournament, the current state of football in Guyana made that challenging.
Pointing out that football is hardly being played across the membership of the Guyana Football Federation, Mohammad was adamant, “Our thing is not just a Georgetown thing alone…so because of the lack of football being played around, it’s difficult for us to ask the country to come and see something that’s not of real quality.”
Futsal, however, offers an exciting alternative, allowing fans to witness the best players in the country competing in a format that emphasizes skill, speed, and intensity.
“We want to make this (Futsal Championship) a nice product; we’re going to be streaming live, at least from the quarter-final level, and we want to showcase Guyana in a real beautiful way and we think these guys (the players) really deserve this,” Mohammad said.
Registration is ongoing, and while the full roster of teams has not yet been announced, several top futsal teams have already expressed their intention to participate.
Known giants like Sparta Boss, Gold Is Money, Back Circle, and Bent Street are among the heavy-hitters expected to compete, setting the stage for an unforgettable tournament.
With teams from all over Guyana ready to bring their best, fans can anticipate fierce competition and exceptional skill on display.
The stakes are high, with cash prizes for the top finishers: the champions will take home $1.5 million, second place will receive $1 million, and third place will earn $500,000.
Additional awards will recognize individual excellence, adding extra motivation for players to bring their A-game to each match. (Rawle Toney)
