(Excitement brews ahead of Hamilton Green’s KO Football C/ship kickoff)

Nov 07, 2024
Kaieteur Sports- As Friday’s kickoff at the National Training Centre (NTC) approaches, excitement is building for the highly anticipated Hamilton Green Inter-Ward/Village Nine-a-Side Knockout Football Championship. This two-day football event is set to honour the 90th birthday of former Georgetown Mayor Hamilton Green, promising a thrilling experience for players and fans alike.
Sixteen teams, with participants from as far as Uitvlugt and Mahaica, will compete for the top prize of $500,000, along with 12 hampers generously donated by Rick and Sari’s. Teams finishing in the top four will also receive monetary rewards, with $250,000 for second place, $150,000 for third, and $100,000 for fourth.
The tournament, organised by veteran national coach Lennox Arthur, who has helmed this event for over 30 years, promises two nights of intense competition. Last year’s champions, Stabroek Ballers, return to defend their title, having won last year’s tournament undefeated. Teams will battle in this high-stakes, knockout format where every match counts.
Among the standout teams, “Gold is Money” is expected to be a force, featuring key players such as Hubert, and Michael Pedro, and William Europe. Another favourite, Bent Street, led by Colin Nelson, also brings top talents like Adrian Aaron, Pernel Schultz, and Daniel Wilson in their quest for the title. Meanwhile, Sparta Boss will showcase the likes of Welson Benjamin, Ryan Hackett, Curtez Kellmon, and Gregory Richardson.
Other teams competing include Sophia Allstars, Dynamic FC from Mahaica, Timehri United, Timehri Panthers, Road Warriors, Pouderoyen United, Den Amstel, Agricola, Back Circle, Uitvlugt United, and Espanyol FC.
The action kicks off at 6:30 pm on Friday, with the opening match featuring defending champions Stabroek Ballers against Timehri United. Following that, Den Amstel will take on Sophia United, and Uitvlugt United will face off with Road Warriors. Matches will continue with teams like Gold is Money, Bent Street, Back Circle, Dynamic, and Sparta Boss, all aiming to secure a spot in Sunday’s quarterfinals.
Additional excitement awaits as prizes will be awarded to the tournament’s MVP and the top goal-scorer.
This year’s tournament is supported by contributions from companies like One Communication, Gold Reunion, John Fernandes Limited, Pretti Paul-Singh Enterprise, Gafoors, Toolsie Persaud Limited, and many others. Special prize contributions have also been made by notable individuals including Linden Dodson, Michael Sue, Floyd Haynes, Patrick “LABBA” Barton, and Edmond Vieira.
With an electric atmosphere and fierce competition expected, fans won’t want to miss this celebration of community and football at the NTC.
